Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard give Packers fans flashbacks with incredible chemistry during TNF
Throughout his years in the NFL, one thing has become apparent with Aaron Rodgers. He has his guys. Whether it'd be Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, or Randall Cobb, he always had certain receivers he'd have a special connection with. Allen Lazard was another one of those guys Rodgers had a special camaraderie with.
Lazard spent parts of five seasons with the Green Bay Packers alongside Rodgers never quite blossoming into a No. 1 target, but earning more and more trust over the years. His final year in Green Bay was his best as the receiver put up 788 yards on 60 receptions, catching six touchdown passes.
That great year earned him a four-year deal with the New York Jets in the offseason worth $44 million. Soon after the deal was agreed to, Rodgers was on his way to the Jets to be their quarterback.
Lazard wasn't going to be Rodgers' No. 1 target in New York, but he'd offer some sense of security alongside Cobb in what was supposed to be a potent Jets offense. Rodgers' injury threw everything out of whack, sending Cobb into retirement and bringing Lazard's job security into question.
Well, Rodgers is healthy now, and his connection with Lazard is back to being special again. The duo had another strong day in Thursday's 24-3 Jets victory.
Packers fans can only reminisce watching Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard showcase their chemistry in New York
Lazard had three receptions for 48 yards and this touchdown which gave New York a lead they would not relinquish. It was only their third game of the season, yet this was Lazard's third touchdown already.
The 28-year-old didn't have the best Week 2 showing against the Tennessee Titans but was dominant in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, reeling in six receptions for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a loss. Lazard has now had arguably his two best games as a Jet in the first three weeks of the season.
Sure, going from Zach Wilson to Rodgers would help everyone, but their chemistry has been apparent from the jump, and it showed itself again on Thursday.
This is a moment of vindication for Joe Douglas and the Jets front office choosing to hold onto Lazard after a brutal 2023 campaign, likely because of his connection with Rodgers. The Jets could've released him, biting the bullet on the money and admitting their mistake, but chose to give it another go. Lazard had 23 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown last season, playing so poorly to the point that he was labeled inactive in several games down the stretch.
Cutting him wouldn't have seemed like the worst idea at the time, but hindsight has proven their decision right already.
In just three games this season, Lazard has nearly half of the reception total he had last season, and has tripled his touchdown output. He isn't going to be Rodgers' first or even second option, but having him as a security blanket that he's very comfortable with, particularly in the red zone, is going to be awesome for Rodgers and the revamped Jets offense.
Packers fans have moved on to Jordan Love, but that doesn't mean they can't have flashbacks after watching this vintage Rodgers and Lazard prime-time game. Their chemistry was special in Green Bay and remains special with the Jets.