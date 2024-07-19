Aaron Rodgers' best friend ends chance to run it back with New York Packers
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, ESPN announced they officially hired 13-year NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb as a college football studio analyst on SEC Network.
Cobb, a former Kentucky Wildcat in his collegiate playing days, will return to his roots. Only this time, he will represent the powerhouse football conference as a media member rather than on the gridiron.
Per Cobb himself, he is "not officially retired." Nonetheless, the 33-year-old wideout voiced how "excited" he is for the opportunity.
This past season, Cobb was a member of the New York Jets. He followed longtime friend and former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, among others, to Gotham. However, with the veteran slot man temporarily swapping his cleats for loafers, the latter loses one buddy he can no longer recruit -- for now.
Randall Cobbs momentarily ends Aaron Rodgers' chance to run it back with the New York Packers
In 10 of his 13 campaigns as a pro, Cobb has caught passes from Rodgers. Had the Jets quarterback not suffered a season-ending torn Achilles only four snaps into his franchise debut, that number would've increased to 11. The duo has established a strong rapport during their time together, jointly terrorizing opposing secondaries.
Rodgers brought several former Packers players and personnel members with him to New York last offseason. First, the Jets hired his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, to join their coaching staff months before his arrival to lure him. And in fairness to the Gang Green brass, it worked. The signal-caller previously noted the decision to do so as a selling point.
Moreover, the Jets signed Cobb, fellow receiver Allen Lazard, safety Adrian Amos and offensive tackle Billy Turner via free agency. In other words, Rodgers essentially brought Green Bay to the Jets, hence the New York Packers moniker.
A former Pro Bowler in 2014, Cobb has amassed 630 receptions, 7,624 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns in his on-field career. His versatility as a special teamer, pass-catcher and weapon out of the backfield has helped him to enjoy a prolonged and successful NFL stint. Regardless, that will get put on hold for the time being as he begins a new venture.