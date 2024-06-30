Who cares? Aaron Rodgers circus coverage makes bizarre leap from Egypt to Vegas
Your least favorite Hall of Fame quarterback is back in the news.
After no-showing for the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp in favor of an Egyptian vacation, Aaron Rodgers is once again making headlines. The 40-year-old almost-vice presidential candidate was on U.S. soil Saturday night when he attended a UFC event in Las Vegas with former Packers teammate Marcedes Lewis.
Here is the photographic evidence.
Rodgers has been under scrutiny for... a while now. The trip to Egypt and the subsequent fine he received for an "unexcused absence" in New York was only the latest media storm caused by the four-time MVP.
Rest easy, though, Jets fans. Your man is back in the United States and we still have a few weeks until training camp. Surely Rodgers will come in fully prepared and there won't have any more pointless, borderline absurd distractions. It's all about football. Again, we are talking about a man who kept his name off the ballot in favor of putting on a Jets uniform. That is dedication.
Rodgers remains the most stubbornly vexing of our American sports stars. There are surely other "problematic" or "annoying" stars, but they don't broadcast their lamest instincts to the media on a regular basis. Rodgers is somehow too online for a guy who probably doesn't own a cellphone and spends weeks in a dark room every summer. He's on every podcast, rambling about nonsense he reads on websites we're better off not knowing about.
For all Rodgers' persistent criticism of the media, he sure seems to enjoy the attention. This is the man who lectured the Jets locker room on the importance of avoiding distractions, only to skip mandatory practices for an overseas trip. That, Mr. Rodgers, qualifies as a distraction. We know because his teammates have been answering for it ever since.
Ideally, Rodgers' Vegas escapade is the final leg of his latest worldly excursion. The Jets play football soon, and expectations are going to be extra high for Rodgers. It'd be one thing if a 40-year-old quarterback struggles after doing and saying all the right things. Rodgers has lost all benefit of the doubt, though. He won't get an ounce of pity from Jets fans or anybody else. If he isn't performing at his advertised level of greatness, the hit pieces won't be too kind.
We really shouldn't need to care about this. We all have better things to do. Rodgers is doing what he wants to do, and that's his prerogative as an arrogant and egocentric millionaire. Maybe we should all agree to ignore him moving forward. Then, maybe we can focus on stuff that actually matters in this world. Like football.