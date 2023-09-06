Aaron Rodgers claims to have seen a UFO, completing bingo card of new-age nonsense
Aaron Rodgers has seen a UFO because of course he has. But on the Hard Knocks finale, he shared all the bizarre details.
By Ian Levy
Aaron Rodgers claims to have seen a UFO. But you probably already knew that, even without being told.
I mean, if there was going to be an NFL player who claimed to have seen a UFO it would probably be the one who was into ayahuasca, the sacred South American psychedelic. The one who practices transcendental meditation. The one with views on vaccines based on his own research rather than the research of, you know, scientists. The one who claimed alternative treatments "immunized" him against Covid-19. The one who listens to Joe Rogan, wears a cancel culture sweatshirt and refers to the "fake White House." The one who tried a four-day darkness retreat.
Rodgers has publicly discussed UFOs before but Tuesday night's Hard Knicks finale included him discussing, in detail, his personal UFO experience with former Cal teammate Steve Levy.
Aaron Rodgers shares his personal UFO sighting in exquisite detail
The story Rodgers told supposedly happened in 2005 right before the NFL Draft while he was staying with Levy in New Jersey. Supposedly, they were awoken in the middle of the night and went outside to have their minds, like, expanded, maaan.
"It was definitely unidentified, it was definitely flying and it was definitely a large object. Up in the clouds, we heard this sound and we saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky. It was like a scene out of 'Independence Day,' when the ships are coming into the atmosphere, creating this kind of like explosion-type fire in the sky."
Rodgers said that he believe the alarm that woke him and Levy was from a nearby power plant, adding, "and if you know anything about UFOs, there are a lot of sightings around nuclear energy, around volcanoes, around power plants."
However, it's also possible that what he thought was the alarm was actually Randy Quaid yelling, "Ha-ha-ha! Hello, boys! I'm baack!" before crashing his plane into the alien mothership in a kamikaze mission to save Earth.