Aaron Rodgers' first game back from injury will be all kinds of eerie
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets began the 2024 NFL season with renewed hopes and optimism for the first time in over a decade. The arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the marquee offseason acquisition, catapulted the Jets into Super Bowl contention.
New York’s first game of the season — a Monday night primetime opener on September 11 — featured a ceremonial pre-game introduction. The excitement and buildup lasted longer than Rodgers’ season. On the fourth offensive snap, Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Leonard Floyd collapsed the left side of the offensive line and took Rodgers down for a 10-yard sack. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon on the play, effectively ending his first season in the Meadowlands.
With the announcement of the 2025 NFL schedule, the Jets have learned that they will once again open their season on Monday Night Football. This time, they’ll face the San Francisco 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers set to face nemesis in season opener
The 49ers, who made a Super Bowl appearance last season, will be a tough team to face in the opening game for New York. A familiar face on the Niners' defense could present a mental challenge for Rodgers as well.
Floyd, who was responsible for the sack that led to Rodgers’ season-ending injury, signed with San Francisco in the offseason.
Returning from a serious injury already presents a mental and emotional obstacle. It can take a while for players to trust their repair ligaments and tendons in a game.
Having Floyd lined up across from him on an imposing Niners defense won’t help. Rodgers will hope that Floyd doesn’t become to him what Bernard Pollard was to the New England Patriots. Pollard earned the nickname “Patriot Killer” after inflicting season-ending injuries to four pivotal New England players, including the hit that ended Tom Brady’s promising 2008 season with a torn ACL.
Before joining the 49ers, Floyd spent a season with the Bills, preceded by three years with the Los Angeles Rams. Floyd was drafted in 2016 by the Chicago Bears, where he played until 2019. Aside from his season-ending hit on Rodgers, the 31-year-old linebacker had a quiet season in terms of tackles. Floyd recorded the fewest combined tackles (24), combined tackles (15), and solo tackles (9) of his career. However, Floyd tied his career-high in sacks with 10.5 sacks.