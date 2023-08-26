Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson are already cooking with fire: Best memes and tweets
The Jets duo looked perfectly in sync in Aaron Rodgers preseason debut.
Garrett Wilson was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 with a less-than-stellar quarterback throwing passes his way. This year, he's got a future Hall of Famer to hook up with and it already looks like that partnership will be extremely lucrative for both.
Aaron Rodgers made his New York Jets debut on Saturday in the final preseason outing against the Giants. He found Wilson for three catches, 30 yards and a touchdown in two drives of action.
The pinnacle of their time on the field together was picture-perfect 14-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.
Fans and media alike were swooning over that connection for good reason. Rodgers can elevate Wilson with his arm while Wilson is more than capable of paying off his trust with a smooth catch over solid coverage.
Best memes and tweets from Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut
Rodgers went 5-of-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown in two drives before he came out of the game. His first pass was to Wilson and so was his last pass.
The opening drive didn't end the way Rodgers or the Jets wanted it to. Gang Green had to punt after a blindside block on the second play of the drive put them in a first-and-18 hole. The quarterback returned to lead a far more satisfying touchdown drive.
The Jets open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Bills in New York. It was all well and good for Rodgers to thrill fans with his connection to Wilson in the preseason, but what really matters is what the duo can pull off against Josh Allen and Buffalo.
After a 7-10 season last year, Rodgers' arrival has Jets fans thinking playoffs and more. Now that they've seen Rodgers throw a touchdown in green, those dreams will be even more vivid.