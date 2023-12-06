Aaron Rodgers goes off on Jets for Zach Wilson media leaks in NSFW fashion
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out recent his own organization over recent leaks involving Zach Wilson.
By Mark Powell
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched just a few weeks ago. Tim Boyle appeared in his place, and did not perform well. So, New York reportedly tried to turn back to Wilson, who wasn't all that interested.
Wilson has had a rough go of it in New York. The former top-5 pick was expected to be the Jets quarterback of the future. Yet, he struggled his first few years, and was replaced by Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Wilson understood the challenge in front of him and embraced learning behind Rodgers, who took the BYU product under his wing in training camp. Then, just a few plays into the 2023 regular season, Rodgers suffered a likely season-ending injury.
Thus, Wilson was thrown back into the fire and did not play well. The Jets offense stunk with Wilson at the helm yet again, and he was benched. The most recent leak suggested that Wilson did not want to start for the rest of the season, which surely isn't a great look for him.
Aaron Rodgers, Jets mad at leaks to the media
As Dianna Russini says, neither Robert Saleh nor Aaron Rodgers denied the report that Wilson didn't want to start on this Jets team. Their main issue is with the constant leaks from within the organization, which Rodgers referenced again on Tuesday.
"That's a problem with the organization," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there's no place in a winning culture where -- and this isn't the only time. There's been a bunch of other leaks."
Rodgers went a step further, even calling out those who leak information to the media directly.
"I think it's chicken s--- at its core, and I think it has no place at a winning organization," Rodgers said.
While media leaks are less than ideal for the Jets, a team trying to succeed with one of the better defenses in the NFL and some skill position talent, it does not address the root of the problem.
Frankly, the Jets are bad, and have been that way for awhile. Leaks or not, they need Rodgers healthy for next season.