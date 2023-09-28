Aaron Rodgers is officially on Team Prime
Aaron Rodgers seems to like what Deion Sanders is about. He loves the excitement Sanders has brought to the game of college football at a long-forgotten program like the Colorado Buffaloes.
By John Buhler
Aaron Rodgers may be recovering from a torn Achilles this season, but he seems to be enjoying watching football as a fan this fall. Whether it be college football or the pro game, the NFL star is still coming on every so often on his friend Pat McAfee's progrum. When it comes to Pac-12 programs, the injured New York Jets quarterback is all about what Deion Sanders is doing over at Colorado.
With the conference of champions pretty much dissolving after this season, Rodgers would really love to see a Pac-12 team make the College Football Playoff one last time. Sanders' Buffs will be rejoining the Big 12 after a decade-plus apart, whereas Rodgers' Cal Golden Bears are joining All Coast Conference with Bay Area rival Stanford and the SMU Mustangs who do not need TV money.
While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show for the latest installment of Aaron Rodgers Tuesday, Rodgers proclaimed he loves the buzz Sanders has created in Boulder and around college football as a whole. He has brought casuals back inside to watch the greatest sport on earth over premature trips to the most sacred pumpkin patch. For better or worse, he likes that Deion has "[stuck] to his guns" at CU.
Here is a clip from Rodgers' latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show talking about Coach Prime.
Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon was bad, but the Buffaloes will have to pick up the pieces vs. USC.
Aaron Rodgers is a big fan of what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado
Rodgers may be sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the season, but he may have a career in media if he so chooses after football. He is a deep thinker and will say incredibly interesting, albeit controversial things while on the air. His regular appearances on PMS may be due to his close friendship with second-hour co-host A.J. Hawk. Why else would an injured star still want to come on?
Rodgers has said that he will disappear into the night once his playing career is over, but you have to remember that interesting sells. No regular guest moves the needle on PMS quite like Rodgers is capable of. Could he drag out another offseason of retirement talks? Potentially, but I have a hard time seeing him hang up the spikes after only one game for Gang Green after shredding his Achilles.
Ultimately, I think Rodgers' viewpoint of the football world as a whole is both interesting and offers something different than the far-too-typical talking-head nonsense we have all shamelessly grown accustomed to. It remains to be seen how much longer he will come on McAfee's progrum this year with him down for the count. Then again, he could theoretically bank even more reps as an analyst.
For now, I think Sanders and Colorado would be a strong re-entry point for him to the college game.