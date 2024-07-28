Aaron Rodgers jokingly tries to cash in on Jordan Love's new contract with Packers
By Kinnu Singh
One Super Bowl championship. Four NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Four first-team All-Pro selections. Aaron Rodgers accomplished a lot in the 15 years he spent as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.
It took Rodgers five years to earn a contract that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Excluding the odd one-year deal at the end of his tenure, the largest contract he received from the Packers earned him an average annual salary of $33.5 million.
The money came a lot sooner for Jordan Love — and he didn't need any accolades to earn it. The Packers signed Love to a four-year, $220 million contract extension this week. The $55 million per year contract ties Love with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the highest average annual value in NFL history.
Aaron Rodgers suggests Jordan Love should buy his old home
Rodgers congratulated his former backup on becoming the league's highest-paid quarterback during an interview with NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Judy Battista. He also jokingly suggested that Love could share the wealth by buying his old house in Green Bay.
"I want to give a shoutout to Jordan Love becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL," Rodgers said. "Jordan Love, don't spend it all in one place, but if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that's up for sale."
It's likely not an easy property to sell, considering there isn't much in Green Bay outside of football. Rodgers originally purchased the 10,500-square-foot estate in 2015. Located in Oneida, Wisconsin, the property is a 20-minute drive from the iconic Lambeau Field stadium. The cost of the property isn't known, but the neighboring French-style chateau was put on the market for $8.4 million in 2018.
That's certainly within the price range of Love, who received a $75 million signing bonus with his new deal.
The 2023 season was Love's first and only season as a starter in the NFL. He recorded 4,159 passing yards with 32 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 9-8 record and a playoff victory in the NFC Wild Card Round. Love's stellar finish to the season erased any memory of his struggles during the first half of the season. Through the first nine games of the season, Love completed just 58.7 percent of his passes while throwing for just 2,009 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Love recorded 2,150 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and one interception through the remaining eight games. His last throw of the season, however, was a poor decision that resulted in a season-ending interception for the Packers.
If the success doesn't continue, Green Bay could potentially exit the contract after the 2026 season with a dead cap charge of $51.1 million.