Aaron Rodgers keeps door slightly open on whispers of return timeline
Aaron Rodgers clarified recent reporting that he could return to the New York Jets in a couple of weeks.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets' season hasn't lived up to the expectations after the Achilles injury to starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the season-opener. After the team's 30-6 win over the red-hot Houston Texans, the Jets are 5-8 on the season and still in the running for a playoff spot.
So, their hopes are still alive, which had fans wondering if Rodgers would come back, considering he progressed quickly in his
On Monday, there was a report from TMZ Sports that Rodgers was on track to be cleared by the Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders.
On his recent weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he's unsure where that report came from regarding getting cleared by Week 15. Rodgers did say that while he is participating in seven-on-seven drills with third-team and practice squad players, "there's still some things I have to do to be cleared."
Aaron Rodgers clarifies return timeline from Achilles injury
On the Jets' fourth play on offense for the season, Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury after a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd. It was determined that Rodgers needed surgery to repair the injury, who underwent a "speed bridge" procedure in Los Angeles, Calif., from Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Yet, Rodgers was spotted in October, one month after the injury, throwing a football around on the field at MetLife Stadium. Over time, Rodgers shed the crutches and was standing on the sidelines in street clothes, donning a headset during games.
Rodgers said that his plan was to practice and try to return this season. However, the quarterback said that a return to the gridiron this regular season would depend on his health and if the team were still in playoff contention.
After Week 14, the Jets have a 0.3 percent chance of making it to the playoffs this season, according to ESPN's NFL Power Index.
The Jets are long shots to make it to the playoffs this season, and Rodgers is saying that a Christmas Eve return to NFL action is not on the table yet.