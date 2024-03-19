Aaron Rodgers has a new best friend as Mike Williams signs with Jets: Contract details and grade
Grading the contract Mike Williams just signed to join Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
After the Los Angeles Chargers made the cap-related decision to release Mike Williams, several teams immediately showed interest. The Clemson product had visits scheduled with three teams this week, beginning with the New York Jets and finishing with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. The Jets did not let him go to the other visits as they inked the wide receiver to a new contract.
Adding a receiver was an absolute must for GM Joe Douglas as outside of Garrett Wilson the talent in that receiver room was pretty nonexistent. Now, the Jets have signed one of the best deep threats in the NFL to give Aaron Rodgers another weapon to throw to in what could be a dynamic Jets offense.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news that Williams was signing a one-year deal worth $15 million to join the Jets. How much of it is guaranteed is unclear, but those are the details we know as of now.
Jets land Mike Williams, the receiver they needed: Contract details, grade
When healthy, Williams is a very effective WR2. We saw him perform at a very high level alongside Keenan Allen for years with the Chargers. The keywords, of course, are when healthy.
Williams was limited to just three games played after tearing his ACL. He should be good to go for training camp, but this isn't the first injury he's suffered. Signing a player as injury-prone as Williams is undoubtedly a risk when the Jets are going all-in to try and win right now.
With that being said, you can't go wrong with a one-year deal, especially for a receiver as talented as Williams. He's just three seasons removed from a 1,146-yard season with the Chargers. This past season he was averaging a career-high 83 yards per game before suffering his season-ending injury.
The 29-year-old is one of the best deep threats in the NFL. Standing at 6-foot-4, he's a tall target for Rodgers to throw to, and should fit seamlessly across Garrett Wilson. The key, of course, is health.
At the bare minimum, Williams is a weapon for the opposition to worry about so Wilson can't be double-teamed. With Williams, Wilson, and star running back Breece Hall, Rodgers has weapons all over the field to succeed with.
$15 million is not cheap, but one year is perfect for the oft-injured wide out. If it doesn't work out, the Jets are not locked in past this season. If it does, perhaps an extension can be worked out. He doesn't turn 30 until October and should have plenty of good years left if he can stay healthy. Joe Douglas getting him to sign on at his number before he can even visit other teams is great work. There's a little risk involved, but the reward far outweighs it.
Grade: B+