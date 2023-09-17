Aaron Rodgers playoffs potential makes it more important for Jets to add new QB
Trusting Zach Wilson to lead the Jets is an even bigger mistake with Aaron Rodgers potentially aiming for a return during the NFL playoffs.
The Jets have made it clear in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury that Zach Wilson is their quarterback. That's a mistake.
It looks like an even bigger mistake knowing there's a slight possibility Rodgers can make it back to play in the playoffs if the Jets get there.
A report from NFL.com on Saturday revealed that the innovative procedure that repaired Rodgers' Achilles could put him back on the field in as little as four months. He could get back in mid-January, just in time for the start of the postseason.
For that admittedly slim possibility to come true, the Jets have to make it to the playoffs. And putting faith in Wilson to get them there is madness.
Aaron Rodgers' playoff potential should have the Jets signing a free agent QB
Wilson threw more interceptions than touchdowns last season. He may have won five games as a starter, but he failed to throw touchdowns in three of those wins.
Just as on Monday Night Football, Wilson hasn't won games for the Jets. Their defense and rushing attack have. Meanwhile, turnovers and terrible efficiency were the markers of Wilson's performances in NY's losses.
The Jets need a quarterback who can get them to the playoffs. Wilson hasn't done it before. Why would anyone assume he can do it now?
He didn't exactly engineer the victory over Buffalo. That was all about the defense exploiting Josh Allen's turnover problems and a clutch special teams play.
The free agent options out there aren't great, but a trade for a current NFL backup would be well worth it if the quarterback acquired extended the season long enough for Rodgers to have a chance to play.
Jameis Winston has the arm talent to take a risk on and he's sitting behind Derek Carr in New Orleans.
Cowboys backup Cooper Rush was 4-1 last year guiding a Dallas team with a good defense and talented weapons on offense. Sound familiar?
The Jets defense is too good to waste again. And a chance at a Rodgers return is worth a bold move to make sure NY is still playing when he's ready.