Aaron Rodgers praise of new-look Bears still comes with a hint of shade
By Kinnu Singh
After a string of quarterback failures, the Chicago Bears seem to have learned from their mistakes. The Bears drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and reconstructed their offense surrounding him.
Williams will not be asked to carry a barren offense into the end zone as a rookie. Chicago is implementing a new offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and Williams will have a full arsenal of weapons to help alleviate the pressure and scrunity he will undoubtedly face early in his career. The Bears acquired running back D'Andre Swift to join Williams in the backfield. Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and first-round rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze will join DJ Moore to form an impressive wide receiver corps.
Rodgers praises Bears roster, but takes a slight jab again
With high expectations for Chicago in 2024, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his opinion on the state of his former rival during an appearance on "Pardon My Take." Rodgers said he believes Williams is a good quarterback and then assessed the rest of the offensive unit.
"I like [D'Andre] Swift, I like [Keenan] Allen, I like the receiver from Washington [Rome Odunze]," Rodgers said. "And of course, you've still got DJ [Moore]."
Despite being on the Jets, it's clear that Rodgers still has an affinity with the Green Bay Packers and a distaste for the Bears. The 40-year-old quarterback compiled a 24-5 record against the Bears during his time in Green Bay.
"I think that team is almost good enough to beat the Packers," Rodgers quipped. "Almost good enough."
The Packers dominated the NFC North division for over two decades due to Rodgers and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
With Rodgers gone, there is a power vacuum in the NFC North. For three consecutive seasons, a different team has won the NFC North division title. The Packers won the division in 2021, the Minnesota Vikings won it in 2022, and the Detroit Lions took it in 2023.
The Bears haven't won a division title since the 2018 campaign. That was also the last season in which they notched a win against Green Bay. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17 in a Week 15 matchup in December.
Rodgers also praised defensive end Montez Sweat and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who will serve as the centerpiece of Chicago's ascending defensive unit. The Bears defense blossomed into one of the best in the league during the second half of the 2023 season. The secondary will be led by safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, along with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson.
The Bears will get an opportunity to take down the Packers at Soldier Field on Nov. 17, and they will visit Lambeau Field for the final game of the regular season on Jan. 5.