Aaron Rodgers provocative political takes could gift him better job than Jets QB
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named as one of the top running mate choices for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
By Kinnu Singh
Aaron Rodgers has many titles. He is a Super Bowl champion, four-time NFL MVP, four-time first-team All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowl, AP Athlete of the Year, former Jeopardy host, ayahuasca enthusiast, and — the next Vice President of the United States?
Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed that the New York Jets quarterback is on the top of his list for running mates in the 2024 presidential election, according to the New York Times, and Rodgers has "welcomed the overtures." Rodgers has been speaking with Kennedy "pretty continuously" for the past month.
It's unclear if Kennedy has formally offered the position to Rodgers. Perhaps Kennedy could convince Rodgers by bringing in wide receiver Randall Cobb or left tackle David Bakhtiari as Homeland Security Advisor — after all, defense wins championships.
Aaron Rodgers among top choices for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Vice President
Unless Rodgers plans to simultaneously win the White House with Kennedy Jr. and the Lombardi Trophy with the Jets, the potential transition into politics is unlikely given Rodgers' recent comments about his future. Still, the report only adds more confusion to his uncertain future in the NFL.
Retirement speculation has surrounded Rodgers for the past several years. After a glittering career with the Green Bay Packers, the 40-year-old contemplated retirement at a darkness retreat following the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers ultimately elected to continue chasing after an elusive second Super Bowl title with the Jets, but his 2023 season came to an abrupt end when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon just four snaps into his debut at MetLife Stadium. When Rodgers was first traded to New York, public perception was that the star quarterback would play just two seasons at the Meadowlands. Last week, Rodgers said that he hopes to play for "two or three or four more years."
As Rodgers enters the twilight of his career, he has become more outspoken on political and social issues by sharing his views on popular conspiracy theories, vaccines, and the media. He publicly voiced his support for Kennedy in the past and advocated for the politicians' stances, particularly on vaccines.
If Rodgers does decide to hang up his cleats, he has opened the door to plenty of potential ventures in the future. At this stage of Rodgers' life, vice presidency would offer a longer career than football — but winning the presidential campaign is even less likely than the Jets winning the Super Bowl.
Then again, maybe this is all just a ploy to get the Secret Service to serve as extra offensive linemen.