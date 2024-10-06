Aaron Rodgers reunion with former Packers teammate took turn for the worse
By Luke Norris
There were plenty of storylines heading into the Week 5 matchup in London between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.
The Vikings, of course, were looking to remain the lone undefeated team in the NFC, as they entered the game at 4-0. And their quarterback, Sam Darnold, was looking to take it to the team that drafted him third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, although the NFC Offensive Player of the Month downplayed this being a revenge game.
Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was making his 30th career regular-season start against his former NFC North foe and had a chance to make some NFL history by becoming just the ninth QB in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards, which he accomplished early in the third quarter.
While certainly not as high-profile as the ones mentioned above, one of the lower-level storylines of this matchup was a reunion between Rodgers and Aaron Jones, who spent six seasons together with the Green Bay Packers and won a lot of games together wearing the Green & Yellow.
And during pregame warmups, the two shared a nice moment near midfield and seemed to have a pleasant conversation before the action got rolling.
But things didn't remain very pleasant for either. Rodgers got off to a very slow start and threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, as Andrew Van Ginkel recorded his second pick-six of the season. The four-time NFL MVP played better in the second half but ultimately threw a third pick on the Jets' final drive.
Jones was having a solid game, but things took a turn for the worse for the veteran, as his day ended early and abruptly after he suffered a hip injury.
Aaron Jones injury update: Kevin O'Connell crossing his fingers on Vikings running back
Prior to exiting the game, Jones had recorded 29 rushing yards on seven carries and added 24 yards as a receiver, all of which came on one wild play. It's unclear if that was the play during which he suffered the injury, but that was the final time he touched the football before he went into the blue tent, so it stands to reason that's when it occurred.
With Nick Mullens filling in at quarterback after Darnold left the game for a play with an injury of his own after taking a hard hit, Jones took a pass on a wheel route on third-and-5 but had to jump to make the grab and came down hard after doing so.
The reception turned out not to matter, as the Vikings turned the ball over on the very next play on a botched pitch between a returning Darnold and Ty Chandler.
Minnesota, who held on for a 23-17 victory, has a bye in Week 6. So, assuming Jones' injury isn't too severe, he'll get some time to rest up.
For now, head coach Kevin O'Connell is "keeping [his] fingers crossed" that Jones's issue won't linger, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.