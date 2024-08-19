Aaron Rodgers is looking like he may need to rethink sitting out preseason
By James Nolan
With Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles, many expected some rusty play from the New York Jets quarterback before the regular season.
However, his latest practice performance has caught the eye of many around the league and wasn’t for good reasons.
Rodgers’ squad has one more preseason game left against the New York Giants, and he should seriously consider putting the pads on to get reps in. He hasn’t been on the field since Week 1 last season when he tore his Achilles after just four snaps.
Of course, the New York Jets want to protect the four-time MVP, but at the same time, they’re looking to win a Super Bowl. If they want a successful season, dusting off Rodgers in the preseason could be a good idea instead of going out there for the first time in over a year on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers, Jets offense will be make-or-break this season
Last season, the Jets had one of the top defenses in the NFL. They had an elite pass rush and one of the best secondary’s in football. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts all had multiple interceptions when they faced New York’s defense last season. Last season, graded Robert Saleh’s defense the highest, with a 90.8 grade.
Even with their elite defense, the Jets managed to win just seven games. Last season, New York would’ve had a much better shot at clinching a playoff spot if their offense played better. Outside of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, everyone played subpar.
Zach Wilson certainly didn’t help the Jets last season, and neither did the offensive line. With a revamped offensive line and the return of the four-time MVP, Saleh’s group will have no excuse this season.
New York added Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses to help with the offensive line issues. The revamped offensive line should help Rodgers, but he needs to get used to playing behind them before Week 1.
Wilson and Rodgers have had intriguing connections in practices all summer, but we haven’t seen them together in live game situations. If the future Hall of Famer suits up for the Jets in the final week of the preseason, it would for sure help him prepare better for the upcoming season.