Aaron Rodgers teammate pushed the Jets to draft his possible replacement
Pro Bowl pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II reportedly had a role in the New York Jets drafting their possible long-term Aaron Rodgers replacement.
By Lior Lampert
Backup quarterback play was the downfall of the New York Jets in 2023 following the season-ending Achilles rupture to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers only four snaps into his debut with the franchise.
Whether it was Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, or Tim Boyle, none of them could uplift a Jets offensive unit that desperately needed it, failing their defense -- one of the most stout groups in the league.
While Rodgers should make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign, the Jets have taken precautionary measures this offseason to avoid a repeat of last year, signing veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor and trading up in the NFL Draft to select former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis with the No. 171 overall pick, with hopes that the latter could eventually be the long-term replacement and heir apparent to their 40-year-old gunslinger.
Travis reunites with former college teammate and Pro Bowl pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II, who reportedly played a role in New York's decision to draft him.
Johnson contacted Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the draft evaluation process to express his belief in Travis, per Coral Smith of NFL.com, vouching for the team to scoop him up during the annual multi-day event.
"I mean, just knowing [Travis], I texted coach Saleh, and I was just like, 'Dude, we need Jordan Travis,'" Johnson said before labeling it a "perfect situation" for both the Jets and the former Florida State quarterback.
Despite suffering a season-ending leg fracture in November that prevented him from participating in the scouting combine, Travis' collegiate resume speaks for itself. He won the 2023 ACC Player of the Year Award, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, throwing for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only two interceptions while adding seven rushing scores.
Travis is an intriguing prospect who now has time to heal from his devastating injury as he sits behind a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers and an experienced backup in Taylor, soaking up valuable knowledge from two quarterbacks who have been around the block once or twice, making this a potential win-win situation for all parties involved as the Jets prepare for life without their current face of the franchise with him entering the latter stages of his career.
If Travis pans out how Johnson expects him to, the latter could parlay that into a scouting role whenever he decides to hang up the cleats.