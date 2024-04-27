Absurd Georgia NFL Draft stat confirms Kirby Smart's dynasty in Athens
After Thursday night, Kirby Smart now has more first-round draft picks than losses at Georgia.
By John Buhler
While only two of his players got picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, what Kirby Smart is building at Georgia is the stuff of legend. With tight end Brock Bowers going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13 and offensive tackle Amarius Mims going a few picks later to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18, Smart now has more first-round picks (17) than he has losses (16) since taking over at Georgia.
Bowers and Mims have joined the likes of former Georgia stars such as Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Roquan Smith and Andrew Thomas as former first-round picks who played for Smart. While Smart's first season leading his alma mater in 2016 was bumpy to say the least going 8-5, Georgia has won at least 11 games each year since 2017, outside of the COVID year. He is now 94-16 as the head coach.
For this trend to continue, Smart will need to have only one more loss than he has first-round picks in next year's draft. All signs point to Georgia losing no fewer than two or three games in a worst-case scenario. The Dawgs might have the No. 1 overall pick next spring, as quarterback Carson Beck could be the first player taken. No, these aren't all former five-stars. Smart is developing NFL talent at UGA.
Georgia was only two picks short of having 18 first-round picks, as Ladd McConkey went 34th overall.
The best part about this stat for Georgia is the Dawgs can use this to their advantage in recruiting.
Georgia is proven to be dynastic under Kirby Smart with this draft stat
What you have to remember is that there are only so many first-round picks each year, 32 to be exact. While the expectation of every five-star coming out of high school is to one day be a first-round pick, that isn't always the case. In fact, many of Georgia's first-round picks were not five stars coming out of high school. Davis was a three-star out of Charlotte who opted to come back for the 2021 season.
Assuming Carson Beck holds up his end of the bargain this year, he would be a former four-star that ended up being a first-round pick. Heck, McConkey was barely a three-star with hardly any offers coming out of North Georgia. It may have been a matter of preference, as he nearly made it three first-round picks for Georgia this year. You understand what I am getting at, right? You can sell this to the recruits!
While many high school players' dreams are to play in cool stadiums in college football, most of who aspire to one day play in the NFL. Georgia will have more players picked in day three like McConkey and others were picked in day two. Not only are former Georgia players getting drafted, but they are getting drafted higher than most of their contemporaries at an alarming rate. It might be sustainable.
Now that Nick Saban has hung up the headset, Georgia is well on its way to becoming truly dynastic.