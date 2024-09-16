AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The Champions League returns this week in its new format. Instead of group stages, there is a 36-team division with each team playing eight games against different opposition.
The top eight teams automatically go into the round of 16. The clubs that finish from ninth to 24th will have to face a playoff match.
2005 Champions League final memories
The opening night of this season's Champions League sees a classic matchup between AC Milan and Liverpool. This was the final in 2005, where Milan were three goals up at half-time. Then, a Steven Gerrard-inspired Liverpool turned the game around to draw 3-3 before winning on penalties.
Milan got their revenge in 2007 when they beat the Reds 2-1 in the final. A brace from Filippo Inzaghi secured the win for the Rossoneri that day.
Mixed starts to the season for both teams
Liverpool started this Premier League season well before they lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend. The honeymoon period is over for new manager Arne Slot and his side needs to respond in the Champions League this week.
Milan had a bad start to the campaign with one defeat and two draws in their first three Serie A matches. However, they managed to beat Venezia 4-0 last Saturday with USMNT star Christian Pulisic getting on the scoresheet.
Team news and predicted lineups
After an impressive display against Venezia, Milan will likely be unchanged as they host Liverpool.
Milan predicted lineup: Maignan, Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao, Abraham
Slot's predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, often complained about fixture congestion. Slot will have to start resting players to keep up with the demands of his first season as the manager of a Premier League team that is also competing in European soccer.
Liverpool predicted lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez
Historical context and prediction
The finals of 2005 and 2007 will live long in the memory of both sets of supporters. The history of the two teams makes this week's tie a classic matchup.
Milan is on the back of an impressive result and are at home, whilst Liverpool stumbled last weekend. Therefore, Milan should be able to defeat the Reds 2-1.
How to watch Milan vs. Liverpool
Milan will take on Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.