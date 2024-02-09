AC Milan vs. Napoli live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Serie A online
AC Milan host Napoli in Serie A this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch this key matchup.
After a string of missed spot-kicks from his AC Milan teammates, Sky Sports Italy has revealed that Christian Pulisic is the new designated penalty taker for his club.
It is fantastic for the USMNT winger to be given this responsibility. Pulisic has scored six times and made five assists in 21 Serie A games this season. He has flourished since joining the Italian side from Chelsea last summer.
Not everything has been rosy at Milan this season, they finished third in their Champions League group which means that they dropped down into the Europa League. There have also been questions as to whether Stefano Pioli will continue as their manager for the next campaign.
Pioli has given Pulisic a lot of faith, which the USMNT player has repaid him with. It would be bad news for the American if Pioli was to leave the club, especially as his replacement could be one of Pulisic's former Chelsea coaches.
talkSPORT has reported that, "Graham Potter could be offered a return to management by AC Milan... The former Chelsea and Brighton boss is on the Italian giants’ shortlist to take over at the end of the season."
Pulisic played 18 times under Potter and was predominantly used as a substitute, where he managed just one goal and two assists
Pioli's side are still third in Serie A and only eight points off the league leaders Inter Milan. They are also unbeaten in their last eight league games. They face Napoli this weekend who won the division last season but now find themselves as low as seventh in this campaign.
How to watch AC Milan vs. Napoli in Serie A
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Start Time: 02:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Serie A match live on Paramount+.