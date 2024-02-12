AC Milan vs. Rennes live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
AC Milan play Rennes in the Europa League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
AC Milan dropped down into the Europa League after finishing third behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group. Milan are the biggest club in the Europa League this season and will be one of the favorites to win the competition. In order to make it to the knockout stages of the Europa League, Milan must first get past Rennes.
Stefano Piolo's side are currently third in Serie A and are unbeaten in their last five games. They defeated the defending champions Napoli 1-0 last weekend thanks to a goal from Theo Hernandez.
Winning Serie A looks to be out of reach for Milan, they currently trail their city rivals Inter Milan by eight points. Inter also have a game in hand. Winning the Europa League is Milan's best chance of silverware this season.
Milan are one of America's favorite European teams right now, as they currently have two USMNT players in Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah in their ranks. Pulisic has scored seven goals and made six assists in 30 games in all competitions this season. He is flourishing since joining the club from Chelsea last summer. Musah has not been quite so prolific at Milan, the midfielder has just one assist in 19 matches this campaign.
Their opposition Rennes are currently seventh in Ligue 1 and have won their last eight games in all competitions. The French side beat Le Havre 1-0 in their last game thanks to a goal from Benjamin Bourigeaud. The midfielder has scored seven times and made five assists in 27 games this season.
How to watch AC Milan vs. Rennes in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.