AC Milan vs. AS Roma live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
AC Milan host AS Roma in the Europa League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Christian Pulisic has found the right club for him at AC Milan. On the whole, it did not work out for him with Chelsea in the Premier League but he has established himself with the Serie A giants.
Pulisic scored after just six minutes in Milan's 3-0 win over Lecce last weekend. The USMNT player has now scored 10 goals and made six assists in 29 games in all competitions this season. There are also reports in Italy that Milan are set to extend his contract until 2028.
Also on the scoresheet against Lecce was Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao. Giroud has been linked with a move to LAFC in MLS this summer and Leao is showing that him and Pulisic excel together.
Milan are currently second in Serie A to their city rivals Inter Milan. Inter have a lead of 14 points, so the title is in the bag for them. However, the Rossoneri are one of the favorites for the Europa League and face fellow Italian side AS Roma in the Quarter-Final first-leg this week.
Roma are currently fifth in Serie A with three wins and two draws in their last five games. They beat bitter rivals Lazio 1-0 last weekend. Their goal was scored by Gianluca Mancini who is not a relative of former Manchester City and Italy manager Roberto Mancini.
Despite being a center-back, Gianluca Mancini has still managed five goals in 39 games in all competitions this season.
The winner of this match will face either Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham United in the semi-finals.
How to watch AC Milan vs. AS Roma in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 11
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.