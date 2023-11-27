AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Christian Pulisic will come up against his USMNT teammate Gio Reyna as AC Milan take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
There will be big interest from a USMNT perspective in this game between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Not only will it see Milan's Christian Pulisic come up against his former club but it will also see him face fellow American Gio Reyna.
Pulisic recently returned to action following injury to help Milan defeat Fiorentina 1-0 in Serie A. The result means that his team are now third in the division behind Inter Milan and Juventus.
The absence of Rafael Leao -who is injured- has allowed Pulisic to start in his favoured left-wing position. Leao is expected to also miss the Champions League game this week.
Reyna came on as a substitute to help Dortmund claim a 4-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. His side are now fourth in the Bundesliga behind Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart.
The USMNT midfielder has played just five times in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this season. His lack of game time is a concern but he is still unlikely to leave the club in January.
The winner of this match will take a huge leap in qualifying from Group F into the knockout stages. Dortmund currently top the division with seven points, with Milan third with five.
How to watch AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.