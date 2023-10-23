5 bold predictions for the 2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball season
Will Duke win the ACC? Can UNC bounce back after a horrific season a year ago? Will Miami make it back to the Final Four?
By Drew Koch
While the SEC may lay claim to the home of college football, when it comes to college basketball, few conferences can hold a candle to the ACC.
The 2023-24 season will undoubtedly be no different. The ACC has three teams ranked among the Preseason AP Top 25, including the Duke Blue Devils who come in at No. 2.
There is an abundance of storylines heading into the 2023-24 college basketball season, and many more that will surely develop as the season unfolds. But let's look at five bold predictions for the 2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball season.
5. Louisville finishes at .500 in the ACC
Five years ago, this might not have seemed to be a very bold prediction at all. The Louisville Cardinals had consistently been one of the best college basketball programs, not just in the ACC, but in the entire country.
But a lot has changed. The Cardinals have undergone some major coaching changes over the last few years. Rick Pitino was relieved of his coaching duties in 2017, and his successor has since moved on. Chris Mack was ousted in 2022.
Last season, U of L turned to former Cardinals' great Kenny Payne to lead the team into a new era. Unfortunately, it turned into a disaster of epic proportions. The Cardinals won just four games all season including just two in conference.
If that happens again, Payne will be out of a job. However, with a full year under his belt, Payne was able to hit the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. The Cardinals have a much more balanced roster this season and the additions of Skyy Clark and Dennis Evans could do wonders for Louisville this season.
The fans in the Derby City always support their Cardinals, and despite last year's woes, expect the KFC Yum! Center to be rocking in 2023-24. Look for Louisville to get back to respectability this season and finish with a .500 record in ACC play.