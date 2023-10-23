5 bold predictions for the 2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball season
Will Duke win the ACC? Can UNC bounce back after a horrific season a year ago? Will Miami make it back to the Final Four?
By Drew Koch
3. Clemson wins the ACC regular season title
Clemson is not on anyone's radar at the moment, but these are supposed to be bold predictions, right? It's easy to look at the ACC and pick a team like Duke, North Carolina, or Miami to win the regular season title.
Heck, even a young Virginia Cavaliers team could emerge as a potential threat to win the regular season conference title. But Clemson, while normally known for their play on the gridiron, might surprise some folks during the 2023-24 college basketball season.
Clemson went 23-11 last season, and a strong argument could have been made that the Tigers deserved a spot in the Big Dance. Instead, they're going to have to show everyone what they missed out on last March.
The Tigers return their best player in big man PJ Hall. The 6-foot-10 senior averaged over 15 points and nearly six rebounds a year ago. Head coach Brad Brownell will need more of the same from his starting center this season.
Clemson also added a guard with plenty of experience playing in the ACC. Joseph Girard III, who played for Syracuse last season, will suit up for the Tigers this year. The senior knocked down nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc while averaging over 16 points with the Orange a year ago.
Hunter Tyson left for the NBA Draft, but Clemson brought in some players who they hope will fit nicely in his place. Don't be shocked if the Tigers win their first ACC title in over 30 years.