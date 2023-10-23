5 bold predictions for the 2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball season
Will Duke win the ACC? Can UNC bounce back after a horrific season a year ago? Will Miami make it back to the Final Four?
By Drew Koch
2. The ACC gets eight teams into the NCAA Tournament
The ACC got just five teams into the NCAA Tournament a year ago. That's not the standard for what many pundits feel is the best conference in college basketball. Look for that number to go up when the brackets are revealed on Selection Sunday next March.
In 2023, the ACC sent Duke, Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and NC State to the Big Dance. Some heavy-hitters are absent from that list. The North Carolina Tar Heels, who were ranked No. 1 prior to the season, were sitting home last March.
Louisville, a perennial tournament contender was also left out after only winning four games during the 2022-23 season. Not only that, but the Clemson Tigers saw their bubble burst and were on the outside looking in.
Don't look for history to repeat itself. Four of the five schools who made it to the tourney last year are sure to return this season. Duke, Miami, NC State, and Virginia are headed back to the Big Dance. Sorry, Pittsburgh.
Joining those four, however, will be UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. The Hokies started 11-1 last season, but stumbled in conference play. The Demon Deacons return three starters, and will be looking for big contributions from Hunter Sallis.