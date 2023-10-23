5 bold predictions for the 2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball season
Will Duke win the ACC? Can UNC bounce back after a horrific season a year ago? Will Miami make it back to the Final Four?
By Drew Koch
1. No ACC teams reaches the Final Four
But, just because the ACC gets 'em to the Big Dance, it doesn't mean they're going to get the fairytale ending they're hoping for. In the end, don't look for a single team from the Atlantic Coast Conference to be cutting down the nets in March.
There are contenders, to be sure. Duke is the most obvious, but after getting absolutely embarrassed by Tennessee in the Round of 32 last season, head coach Jon Scheyer has a lot to prove.
UNC is another team that has Final Four aspirations. Hubert Davis' squad was left home last March, and while the Tar Heels should make a run at the NCAA Tournament, don't look for them to make it to Phoenix this spring.
While Clemson will be good, the Tigers don't have the juice to make a run in March, and neither does the Wolf Pack from NC State.
Quite frankly, the ACC's best chance at securing a spot in the Final Four lies with the Virginia Cavaliers. Coach Tony Bennett knows how to get his group ready for the tourney, and defense travels. The question, however, is whether or not the Hoos have the ability to create their own shot.
