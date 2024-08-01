ACC legend: Conference of less-than-champions gets roasted for claiming Katie Ledecky
By John Buhler
This used to be a conference worth caring about. What in the hell happened to the ACC? Stooping to all-time lows, America's favorite third-place conference decided to gravy train it by claiming that United States Olympic icon Katie Ledecky is one of their own. While she did swim for what is now an ACC school in Stanford, Ledecky competed in the pool for the Cardinal when they were in the Pac-12.
The social media post in question comes on the heels of Ledecky setting another Olympic record in her best event, the 1,500-meter freestyle. We are talking about 30 laps in a 50-meter pool. She was kicking everyone's tail by some 30 meters toward the end of the race. While Stanford will always be a place she can call home, the Cardinal have yet to participate in a meet, match or game in the ACC.
You know what the worst part of this is? I bet ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is really proud of this, too. I have never seen a man be more fired up for third place than Jackie Moon wass in Semi-Pro. Even Cal Naughton Jr.'s infatuation with second place was a bit more genuine and pure of heart. But this is unacceptable. It would be like me claiming I invented the question mark, or chestnuts are lazy...
Once again, conference realignment has made us all feel more awkward than Hide the Pain Harold.
In a world full of Hide the Pain Harolds, be a David Gilmour, just don't become comfortably numb to it.
ACC claims Katie Ledecky is one of their own in the wake of Pac-12 death
Like, what is the benefit in doing this? I understand that Stanford is now an ACC school, but you're not going to get a tax credit or something by bringing in another mouth to feed into your home. She is a grown adult and can take care of herself. She doesn't need you, ACC. This kind of reminds me when Missouri and Texas A&M joined the SEC and they started implementing them into the SEC legends.
No doubt about it, Kellen Winslow Sr. and Dat Nguyen are some of the greatest college football players in the history of the sport, but they didn't play in the ACC. Winslow played at Mizzou during the old Big Eight days. Nguyen was tackling everyone under the sun in College Station during A&M's run in the Big 12. I get what the ACC is trying to do here, but y'all have to learn to read the room better.
As the 2024 Paris Olympics are fully underway, we have seen so many great stories unfold in the natural state of competition. Yes, we all love to root for our favorite countries, colleges and whatnot, but now is not the time to scream SEC!, SEC! during a women's gymnastics event set across the pond. The SEC may retweet good things Texas and Oklahoma alums do, but not make it about them.
If the goal of the post was to remind everyone that Stanford is an ACC school, what a job well done!