What channel is ACC Network? How to watch, stream 2024 college football games
While the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas and the PAC-12's disintegration stole headlines, the Atlantic Coast Conference did not stay quiet during a turbulent offseason for college football. By adding California, SMU, and Stanford, this East Coast-centric conference has expanded into a coast-to-coast conference, making it Atlantic in name only at this point. While these teams will not compete for an ACC title anytime soon, they expand the conference's reach and provide new matchups for fans to tune in to.
Florida State dominated the ACC in 2023 with a perfect conference record and a 13-1 overall mark. They seemed destined for the College Football Playoff until quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury, which kept them out of the title picture, as the committee said they were no longer the same team. With 12 teams in the updated CFP format, head coach Mike Norvell will look to guide the Seminoles into the expanded championship field and rectify last season's disappointment.
Clemson will look to change their fortunes after a 4-4 start to the 2023 season torpedoed any title hopes. FSU and Miami upgraded through the transfer portal, so the Tigers have an uphill battle to break through as conference champion. However, a 3-loss season might still get them into the CFP.
The new-look ACC is set to draw plenty of attention this season. While marquee games will air on ABC and ESPN, the ACC Network will remain a hub for games and studio shows throughout the college football season.
What channel is the ACC Network?
Most major television providers carry the ACC Network, including DirecTV and Verizon. Watching with Spectrum or Xfinity will depend on your location.
TV Provider
ACC Network Channel Number
DirecTV
612
DISH
402
AT&T U-Verse
329 (SD)/829 (HD)
Verizon Fios
610 (SD)/1610 (HD)
Spectrum
Varies by location
Xfinity
Varies by location
How to stream the ACC Network
Fans can also stream the ACC Network to watch a game or follow one of its studio shows. You can view it on the ESPN app and log in with your television provider or watch with Fubo.
Between FSU, Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State, the ACC is full of intriguing teams to follow that own potential to make the CFP this winter. Along with a trio of newcomers offering fresh matchups, 2024 should be a fun year for this expanded conference.