ACC lives to fight another season thanks to Clemson and Florida State's big decision
By John Buhler
It's a mess that could only be resolved by better leadership. Jim Phillips is still asleep at the wheel over the ACC. All the while, Brett Yormark's newfangled Big 12 is starting to separate from the Power Four in his best attempt to make it a Power Three. The Big 12 may be too hokey and too schtick-y to have a seat at the table reserved for two for the Big Ten and SEC, but Yormark sure as hell will try.
While it is not going to be the likes of Clemson and Florida State who end the ACC, they are the dying league's two biggest college football brands. While the Big Ten, SEC and I guess the Big 12 would covet the likes of North Carolina and Virginia more from a territory acquisition standpoint, we need to accept the fact that Clemson and Florida State want a divorce from its league. It just won't take now...
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday morning that "there's no expectation for Florida State and Clemson to notify the ACC they intend to leave by the Aug. 15 deadline to depart after the upcoming year." This means the Seminoles and Tigers will be part of the ACC for this academic calendar and next, meaning they could not be free to move about the country until the 2026-27 academic year.
Again, the ACC is only going to collapse is someone decides to poach North Carolina or Virginia first.
If Clemson and Florida State want to get out of this marriage already, say hello to the new Big 12!
What I don't think enough people realize is that for as badly as Clemson and Florida State want out of the ACC, for honestly pretty legitimate reasons, they are not inclined to get their way. They can kick and scream and piss and moan at the checkout line of a Publix all they way, Phillips is not going to let them have a Hershey's bar because he not only believes in good health but has turned off his hearing aid.
See, the SEC doesn't need either school, as the conference already has Florida and South Carolina covered with ... Florida and South Carolina... As for the Big 12, neither Florida State or Clemson check the preferred box of being an AAU university. All but Nebraska have this snooty academic designation of being a prestigious research institution. As if that is how you drive revenue in sports.
What I am getting at is if Clemson and Florida State put on their big boy pants and zip up their man suits, they will be destined for the Big 12, which would be essentially the same thing they are already in with the ACC: A conference with massive reach that is probably better at basketball most years than even their best years of football. Clemson and Florida State need North Carolina and Virginia.
The ACC's desire to stay together is proving to be a death sentence to the conference financially.