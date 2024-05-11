Aces' A'ja Wilson becomes newest WNBA Star to receive signature shoe
For some it's a "finally," but for other's, it's "I told you so". No matter which side you're on, the time has come for a new set of signature soles to join the ranks.
The Las Vegas Aces' very own A'ja Wilson announced the news of her signature shoe in partnership with Nike for 2025 in A'ja Wilson fashion: with precision and meticulous preparation. Nick DePaula of Boardroom stated the shoe has been in the works for over a year and has a release date of Spring 2025 after signing off on a multi-year extension with the athletic gear powerhouse. She becomes the 14th WNBA athlete to join the signature shoe ranks.
A'Ja Wilson signs signature shoe deal with Nike
After the world clamored and dialogued for years on when Nike would make the drop of a shoe with Wilson, we've been blessed with the news. The Cosmic Unity PE was not only a hit amongst women's players, but the men as well... with the ranks of Anthony Davis, Eric Bledsoe and Jusuf Nerkic sporting them. The demand was there, so the patience for a signature shoe would follow.
The world saw Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Caitlin Clark drop the news to the world as the Wilson faithful asked the rightfully asked question: where's A'ja's drop? But little did we know what was being done behind the scenes, not to be done quickly to appease the masses, but to be done right, to be done Wilson's way.
The A'One, so eloquently called, is a carefully organized project that extends past a shoe design. Love and care is and continues to be put into the drop, down to every approval, because project designing takes work. As mentioned earlier with the shoes being released in A'ja Wilson fashion, all updates regarding the drop can be found at OfCourseIHaveAShoe.com, because of course she has a shoe.
"You thought we’d sleep on an SEC champion, national champion, #1 draft pick, five-time All-Star, U.S. Olympic gold winner, WNBA Finals MVP, a statue-having, New York Times Best Seller, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2024, two-time WNBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA MVP, and pettiest hooper on the internet?" asked the website. "You thought."
Wilson is not only crafting her shoes, but gear as well. The best part of it all, her consideration for those who look like her doesn't go unnoticed when it comes to her clothing line. The two-time DPOY made sure to come out with more than enough material to satisfy the masses. From satin-lined hoodies to slides, the options are endless. Nonetheless, the A'One will be a hit from Day One, and expected to fly off the shelves and clothing racks.