Aces players struggle to take care of the ball as Team USA fends off Belgium
By Levi Dombro
Team USA was back in action Thursday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, taking on Belgium in their second game of the group phase. Belgium was a bit bigger than Japan was, which made matters tougher at times, as did the lightning-quick guards. However, they employed the same starting five this game as they did against Japan, with Aces stars Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson being joined by Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier and Brenna Stewart.
The game started in a familiar fashion, with Gray creating a bucket for Stewart. Just like their previous game, Gray struggled shooting the ball early, but her running mate A’ja Wilson was there for the second chance rebound, and she cashed in two free throws as a result. However, Belgium’s post players proved to be a problem early for Team USA. They scored a few buckets in the paint and in the mid-range to begin the contest and altered a few shots on the other end, but Wilson responded with a few buckets of her own and continued to dominate the offensive glass.
The two Aces’ starters turned it over a few times in the first quarter, but Gray continued to find her teammates for easy buckets. Stewart dominated early, as her combination of size and speed was too much for Belgium to handle at times. Kelsey Plum checked into the game halfway through the first period, with the US leading 15-12. She and Brittney Griner relieved Wilson and Gray.
Belgium’s Julie Vanloo could not miss in the latter half of the first quarter, going on an 8-0 run by herself to give Belgium their first lead of the game. Plum struggled early, as she missed a makable shot at the rim and lost her handle a few possessions later, resulting in a turnover. As Belgium built a four point lead, Wilson checked back into the game to stop the bleeding, and Plum was relieved less than three minutes after she checked in.
Wilson was called for her second travel of the game shortly after reentering the game, as the Aces players combined for four out of the five turnovers that plagued the US in the opening quarter. The game was tied 23-23 after the first ten minutes, as the US failed to create easy shots for themselves at the rim like they did against Japan. They also relinquished too many open shots to the Belgian team in pick and rolls, as they were able to knock down a handful of jumpers due to Wilson and Griner being dragged out by the opposition’s guards.
The second quarter started with a bang, as Wilson drove in for an easy bucket in the paint, then found Griner on a high-low for a layup on the next possession. Just as the US began to separate, Vanloo checked back in and got an easy layup at the rim. Luckily, Alyssa Thomas’ hustle plays kept Belgium at bay, and another bucket by Stewart pushed the lead to eight.
Wilson got going again with a wide open layup halfway through the second period, and Jewel Lloyd finally connected from long range to push the lead to double digits. Stewart and Thomas were the story of the first half for the Americans, as they provided a majority of the production and a huge spark to keep the team out front.
Jackie Young finally checked in with about three minutes left to play in the first half. She got caught guarding a post player on her first defensive possession, which caused the US to double the post and give up a wide open three pointer. Belgium made the US pay, and they were back within eight points and had all of the momentum.
Once again, Wilson countered with a bucket of her own right at the rim, silencing a rowdy crowd who was largely cheering for Belgium. Young was tasked with guarding Vanloo, who she kept scoreless for the remainder of the half. However, Belgium would not go away. They only trailed by eight at halftime, as they capitalized on Team USA’s turnovers, lapses in defensive rebounding, and inability to effectively contain ball screens. Wilson did miss a few easy shots near the rim that are normally automatic for her, but she still had a double-double at halftime, collecting 11 rebounds to go with her 10 points.
US women's national team separats from Belgium in second half
The second half began with the same five who started the game, as Wilson got the team going with a midrange jump shot. Gray finally stepped on the floor again after sitting for the final 14 minutes of the first half, but she continued to struggle making shots outside of the paint. Wilson and Gray combined for four straight turnovers, and once again, the arena erupted in favor of Belgium.
Plum checked in at the six-minute mark of the third quarter and immediately committed an offensive foul, the fifth consecutive turnover by an Aces player. Wilson responded with a bucket to tame the crowd once again, but it was still a two possession game. Plum missed her first shot attempt of the contest, but shortly after, she found Collier for her second straight jump shot, and the lead was pushed again to double digits. Team USA clung to a seven point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Wilson scored for the first time in awhile on an unorthodox layup, and back-to-back scores by Lloyd and Plum gave the US their largest lead of the day. Belgium pushed back once again with two straight makes from three, and the crowd was ignited yet again. Wilson ripped off a few points in a row, and Jackie Young was subbed back into the game halfway through the final period, tasked once again with harassing Belgium’s ball handlers.
Young found Stewart for a fastbreak layup to cap off a 7-0 run by the US, and the lead was stretched to 13. Belgium never got within single digits again, as Team USA escaped with an 87-74 victory.
A’ja Wilson starred yet again, as she paced Team USA with 23 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists. Plum was the only other member of the Aces to score or play over 10 minutes, as she collected two points and two assists. Gray had three assists and a steal in just nine minutes of play, while Young had an assist in eight minutes. This group struggled to take care of the ball, as Gray and Plum each had two turnovers, and Wilson contributed six. These three combined for almost two thirds of the team’s turnover output.
Breanna Stewart led the Americans with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Emma Meesseman scored 24 points to lead Belgium.
The US Women’s National Team has one more group phase game to play before they begin bracket play as they face Germany on Sunday, August 4th. Germany is 2-0 with wins over Belgium and Japan as well.