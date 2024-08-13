Aces listed as potential landing spot for veteran forward
By Levi Dombro
The Aces have to get back to playing championship-level basketball. The team dealt with roster changes in the offseason and injuries to start the year, but they have to find a way to get back on track somehow.
Kevin Pelton of ESPN suggested that the Las Vegas Aces should make a trade for Azura Stevens to load up for a playoff run. Their case was simple:
Azura Stevens is a great fit for Las Vegas
Because the Aces have cap space available and need a veteran presence similar to that of Candace Parker’s last season, they could pull off this trade. Pelton explained:
“Having played with Parker in Chicago, Stevens could fill a similar role in Las Vegas across multiple frontcourt positions, adding to the Aces' depth. She'd give them a more legitimate stretch-5 option than starter Kiah Stokes. In fact, Stevens has already made more 3-pointers in four games this season (8) than Stokes has in 23 games (5). That element was a key reason Las Vegas was so dominant when Parker was healthy in the first half of 2023.”
With such a dominant post player in A’ja Wilson, the name of the game should be spreading the floor around her and leaving defenses with two options: leave Wilson in a one-on-one, or leave shooters open on the perimeter.
As valuable as Kiah Stokes is, having another shooting threat on the floor could do wonders for the offense, which has struggled compared to last year. Stevens has been a finalist for the Sixth Player of the Year Award on two separate occasions in her career, so she can come off the bench if needed.
She has a career 34.2 percent shooting percentage from 3-point range on nearly a make-per-game, and although she has only played in four games this season, she has made eight 3-pointers on 53.3 percent shooting, with an effective field goal percentage of 61.0.
Stevens also has career-highs in field goals made, field goal percentage, 3-pointers made, 3-point percentage, points per game, offensive and defensive rebounds per game, assists per game, and steals per game this season. Again, it is a small sample size, but it is undeniable that she is playing the best basketball of her career.
Unfortunately, there may be some obstacles that get in the way of a deal being made.
Why the deal may not happen
Just because a deal can happen, does not mean that it always will. According to Pelton:
“Las Vegas can't offer its 2025 first-round pick, which was rescinded as part of the Aces' punishment when the WNBA found impermissible benefits given to departed forward Dearica Hamby, now with Los Angeles. So, the Sparks would have to wait until 2026, although this version of the trade takes up less of their remaining cap space.”
Not being able to offer an upcoming first round pick may sour the deal from the Sparks’ end. Kierstan Bell is a valuable piece, as is Megan Gustafson, who is fresh off an impressive Olympics with the Spanish Team. So these players combined with a potential future first round pick should be enough, right?
“One potential complication to a deal: The Aces are again being investigated for impermissible benefits, this time in relation to sponsorship deals their players signed with the city's tourism authority. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said at last month's WNBA All-Star Game that the investigation is ongoing, which could result in Las Vegas losing another first-round pick and not having it to trade.”
Off-the-court issues have plagued this Aces team for a while now, and it could come back to bite them this season. If the Aces are unable to get things going offensively and find more scoring, they could be putting themselves at risk of relinquishing the WNBA title to another team. A deal like this could be a difference maker for Las Vegas, but they dug themselves into a hole by forfeiting their trade assets.
I think the Aces should be fine without Stevens, but her addition could certainly help. Having a healthy Chelsea Gray may make all the difference for Las Vegas, but adding pieces to the frontcourt may do wonders. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if this team can right the ship when they return to play on Aug. 17 when they host the New York Liberty.