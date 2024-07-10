Aces star A’ja Wilson featured on first-ever 2K NBA/WNBA dual cover
NBA 2K is known to have cover athletes who are champions, legends, and ultimate winners. So, for the first time, an NBA and WNBA player will share the cover and it is only right that that athlete is A'ja Wilson.
Wilson will be the dual-cover athlete for the WNBA and NBA champion Jayson Tatum for the All-Star edition. However, Wilson will be solo on the cover of the GameStop exclusive WNBA edition.
"Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” said Wilson to 2k. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game.”
The two-time WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, six-time WNBA All-Star, a crucial player in the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, and owner of a signature shoe is the perfect player to represent the WNBA on the cover. Her representation on the cover marks another notch in the growth of women's basketball and the significant leaps the league has taken.
So far this season, Wilson is off to another great start, leading the league in points and blockers per game, while her rebounds per game are second in the league behind Angel Reese. She averages 27.0 points, 2.7 blocks, and 10.9 rebounds per game.
This is a big moment for both players as they continue to dominate their respective leagues. Last year, Sabrina Ionescu and Kobe Bryant were on the covers of the game's editions.
The WNBA has experienced a significant increase in viewership and engagement, as evidenced by the highest number of All-Star votes in the league's history. Wilson, as the first WNBA 2K cover athlete, continues to break barriers and inspire future generations of athletes. Her journey from a college phenomn to a professional legend highlights the growing prominence of the WNBA and the incredible talent it features.
The game will be released on Sep. 6 while pre-orders are open and available.