Adam Copeland, former WWE star Edge, makes AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023
Former WWE star Edge made his AEW debut as Adam Copeland at the WrestleDream 2023 card on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan promised that a new era in the company would begin at their WrestleDream 2023 card on Sunday, Oct. 1. And Khan was not kidding.
The main event of WrestleDream saw Christian Cage successfully defend his TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a brutal two-out-of-three-falls match. Cage received help from Nick Wayne, Allin's protege, to pick up the final fall, and the duo and Luchasaurus beat down Allin and wrestling legend Sting. But as Cage was about to hit the Conchairto on Sting, the lights dimmed, a video of an individual driving a muscle car. Then a voice saying, "You think you know him," and the familiar beat of "Metalingus" by rock band Alter Bridge played over the sound system at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.
None other than "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland, former WWE star Edge, made his AEW debut.
At first, it looked like Copeland was helping out his former tag team partner in Cage. While it looked like he was about to hit Sting with the Conchairto, Copeland deked them out. He hit Wayne in the back with the chair and was able to hit Luchasaurus with a spear onto a chair, while Cage ran away with his TNT Championship.
Copeland then shook hands with both Sting and Allin to close out the show.
Copeland last appeared on WWE television on the Aug. 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he defeated Sheamus. Copeland confirmed that that was the final match on his contract, which he revealed on Sportsnet's FAN Morning Show expired on Sept. 30.
Now, in AEW, Copeland has the opportunity to wrestle some talent that he never had the opportunity to back in WWE. Not to mention, it appears he's going to run back a rivalry with his former tag team partner in Cage.
On this day, "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland is officially "All Elite."