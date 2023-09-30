Adam Wainwright gives Cardinals fans one final thing to cheer for
Cardinals longtime pitcher Adam Wainwright gave fans an awesome moment in one of his final games on Saturday.
By Josh Wilson
The 2023 season started with Adam Wainwright serenading St. Louis Cardinals fans, kicking off the year as the National Anthem singer for Opening Day. In one of the final games, he's continuing to treat fans, but this time, he's giving them a gift for the eyes and not the ears.
In Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds, one of the final three games of the year for the Cardinals and final three games of Wainwright's career, he took the plate as a batter for what will likely be the last time.
It made for an epic moment, especially since fans haven't seen him take the plate since 2021. The designated hitter position was adopted in the National League in 2021 and Wainwright, like most pitchers not named Shohei Ohtani, only took the field to toe the slab.
Adam Wainwright gave fans something to cheer for in final at-bat
In what has been a trying year for Wainwright and the Cardinals, this moment will surely stick out as a positive one. Wainwright got a great ovation from fans and made contact with the ball during the at-bat, putting it in play to shortstop Jonathan India.
Though he was thrown out, the ball came off the bat at 102.1 miles per hour. Not bad for an old geezer!
Only 22 balls have come off the bat faster than that in Wainwright's 846 plate appearances throughout his career. He might still have it!
As mentioned, the year has been trying for Wainwright and the Cardinals. Wainwright, in his final year, did not get the send-off into the sunset he may have been looking for with a 7.48 ERA and a 5-11 record. St. Louis will miss the postseason for the first time since 2018, and Wainwright's final season was not nearly as heartwarming as Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina got last year.
Still, this moment gets to sit with fans and Wainwright both as one of the final ones. A good one. Thanks for the mems, Adam.