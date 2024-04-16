Adam Wainwright joins MLB in mourning loss of 'friend', Cardinals legend Whitey Herzog
The baseball world learned some sad news on Tuesday. Legendary Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog has passed away at the age of 92. Fellow Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright took to Twitter to pay his respects.
By Curt Bishop
Tuesday is a sad day for the baseball world.
Early on Tuesday morning, it was revealed that legendary St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog had passed away at the age of 92.
Herzog served as both the manager and general manager of the Cardinals in the 1980s, leading the Cardinals to a World Series title in 1982 and two additional pennants in 1985 and 1987.
Nicknamed "The White Rat," Herzog put a special emphasis on speed and defense that became the foundation of several great Cardinals teams. This style of baseball became known as "Whiteyball."
"Whitey Herzog was one of the most accomplished managers of his generation and a consistent winner with both 'I-70' franchises," said Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. "He made a significant impact on the St. Louis Cardinals as both a manager and a general manager, with the Kansas City Royals as a manager, and with the New York Mets in player development.
"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of the Cardinals and Royals."
On Twitter, Adam Wainwright paid his respects to Herzog with a touching post.
Adam Wainwright, MLB world mourn loss of Herzog
Herzog was one of the finest managers in the history of the game.
As the general manager of the Cardinals, he oversaw a complete overhaul of their system. Players such as Ozzie Smith, Tom Herr, Darrell Porter, Keith Hernandez, Lonnie Smith, and Willie McGee blossomed into stars under his watch.
His iconic No. 24 is retired by the Cardinals. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Cardinals retired his number shortly thereafter. In 2014, Herzog was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame and became a member of the "Red Jacket" club. He made his final appearance at Busch Stadium on April 4, when the Cardinals had their home opener against the Miami Marlins.
This is a great loss for the game of baseball. Herzog certainly made his mark on the Cardinals and Royals as a manager and helped revolutionize a new style of baseball that helped propel his teams to great accomplishments.
Having spent his entire career with the Cardinals, Wainwright had plenty of chances to see Herzog and get to know him. The two became close over the years as Wainwright transformed himself into a Cardinals legend and soaked in as much knowledge from the famous manager as he could during his career.
The Cardinals organization is one that has a deep tradition, and every person associated with the team connects to the players and fans. Wainwright certainly benefitted from Herzog's knowledge and looked to him as one of his many mentors.