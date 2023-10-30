Adam Wainwright's retirement papers reveal wholesome reason why he's hanging it up
Adam Wainwright's retirement is official. However, his reason for retiring, as shown on the papers, is a rather wholesome one.
By Curt Bishop
Last week, Adam Wainwright's retirement became official.
The veteran right-hander played his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning two World Series titles, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, and earning three All-Star selections.
Wainwright officially signed the papers last week. But on Monday morning, the Cardinals legend revealed something important and quite wholesome as well.
The 42-year-old took a picture of his retirement papers, which shows where he wrote his reason for retirement. In the lines explaining his reason, Wainwright stated "because I got a puppy!"
Adam Wainwright's puppy a harbinger of retirement
As one of several parting gifts from the Cardinals, Wainwright and his family received an adorable little puppy named "Louie."
During the right-hander's retirement ceremony on October 1, Louie was brought out onto the field in a picnic box by Wainwright's wife, Jenny before being presented to the right-hander and his five children. Louie was the final gift Wainwright received, in addition to a Cardinals-themed Gibson Les Paul guitar and surprise appearances from Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who had retired the previous year.
Wainwright had promised his family that a puppy would be in their future upon his retirement from baseball. In his tweet, he confirmed that his retirement was indeed official and that he would be sending more information out about his decision.
Wainwright certainly had the best possible reason for retiring. The moment he and his family received Louie was heartwarming for everybody involved, including the Cardinals devoted fans, and it made the young pup a perfect harbinger of the right-hander's retirement.
The two-time World Series champion delivered on his promise in the best possible way, giving his family a perfect gift as his career came to an end. Now, Wainwright and his family will enjoy young Louie as the right-hander embarks on his next journey.