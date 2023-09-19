Adam Wainwright secured his 200th win the old-fashioned way
Adam Wainwright has secured his 200th career win in a strange way. He has also joined an odd list of Cardinals' legends after pitching seven shutout innings.
Adam Wainwright has finally secured his 200th career win. It came in one of his best games all season in which he pitched seven shutout innings, only allowing four hits and two walks.
According to KMOV reporter Brenden Schaeffer, Wainwright said he couldn't hear his PitchCom with the final out of the seventh inning, in which he got the recent Milwaukee Brewers' addition Josh Donaldson to flyout. It was also reported that Wainwright said, "There was only one pitch I wanted to throw."
Adam Wainwright secures 200th career win with St. Louis Cardinals
According to MLB reporter Sarah Langs, this game now makes Adam Wainwright the oldest Cardinals pitcher to throw seven or more shutout innings. He is 42 years old and 19 days old. The pitcher he has passed was Jim Kaat, who on June 4, 1980, pitched a 10-inning shutout at 41 and 210 days old.
Wainwright's 200th career win was caught by Willson Contreras, which creates quite a historical oddity because Jon Lester's 200th career win was caught by Yadier Molina — as reported by a X/Twitter user.
After catching Adam Wainwright's 200th career win, Willson Contreras was crying and said to the media, "I'm proud of him because I know he's doing his best, and that shows me how much he loves this team and how much he loves this city."
Adam Wainwright's retirement and legacy with Cardinals
Adam Wainwright has a projected two games left before fully retiring this offseason. These games come on Sept. 22 versus the San Diego Padres and Sept. 29 versus the Cincinnati Reds.
While it's unlikely he will make the MLB Hall of Fame, he had a career that Cardinals' fans will remember for a long time. He was part of the Cardinals' 2006 World Series Championship team in which he pitched nine and two-thirds shutout innings in nine games of relief while recording five saves. He also was a three-time All-Star, won two Gold Gloves, and even a Silver Slugger. His career is filled with accomplishments, and it will be sad to see him go, but at least he is retiring on his own terms, even if it may be a year too late.