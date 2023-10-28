Adolis Garcia adds insult to injury for Cardinals with another MLB record
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia added insult to injury for the St. Louis Cardinals as he tied the record for most postseason RBIs held by David Freese.
By Mark Powell
It's been a memorable postseason for Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers. After he hit by a pitch in Game of the ALCS, Garcia started a fight with the Houston Astros, which ended in a two-game suspension for Bryan Abreu. In the following matchups, Garcia backed up his trash talk with his bat, and sent Houston packing.
Garcia took his hot bat into Game 1 of the World Series against Arizona on Friday night. In his first at-bat, the 30-year-old record an RBI single and took another step closer to setting an MLB record.
Garcia's RBI single made the score 2-0, and immediately put Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen in a bit of a bind. Nathan Eovaldi, meanwhile, may have all the run support he needs early in Game 1.
Who has the most RBIs in MLB playoffs history?
With his latest RBI, Adolis Garcia is now tied with St. Louis Cardinals legend David Freese for the most runs batted in in a single postseason. Garcia and Freese both had 21 RBIs as of this writing. As for the Rangers star, he is trying to keep things in perspective:
You can’t really deny that October has that type of emotion, has that type of situation around it," Garcia said. "For myself, I just try to keep myself focused on the task at hand, try to perform, try to control the things that I can, and have the success that we can have."
Adolis Garcia's success stings for St. Louis Cardinals
Garcia spent his early career with the Cardinals after signing him in 2017. While he made a brief cameo in the major leagues, he never really received much of an opportunity thanks to the emergence of Randy Arozarena, who also eventually left St. Louis. Garcia had over 30 home runs in the minor leagues in 2019, but wasn't called up by the Cardinals. It's tough not to consider this a whiff of epic proportions.