Adolis Garcia injury replay puts a big damper on Rangers World Series hopes
Texas Rangers star outfielder Adolis Garcia left Game 3 of the World Series with left side tightness. It's unclear how severe his injury is at this time.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia is having an October to remember, setting the record for most RBIs in a single postseason. Perhaps only David Freese knows exactly how Garcia feels, though his playoff campaign could come to a grinding halt thanks to a tough injury suffered in the latter innings of Game 3.
As Garcia flew out in his final at bat, he appeared to tweak something in his back. However, upon further review, Garcia was diagnosed with left side tightness, per our own Robert Murray who is covering Game 3 from Arizona.
The replay itself does not do Garcia any favor nor give Rangers fans much hope for a quick return.
Adolis Garcia injury replay doesn't look great for Rangers fans
Any postseason win -- especially one in the Fall Classic with the series tied at a game apiece -- should not be taken lightly. However, this win may come at a cost for Texas. Both Garcia and Max Scherzer were forced to leave early, and Bruce Bochy were certainly face questions as to their statuses moving forward postgame.
Garcia is the more important player to Texas's World Series hopes as he is the everyday player, and one who has been on fire since the postseason began. Garcia is hitting .328 with eight home runs so far, and I wouldn't bet against him hitting more this month if healthy. Scherzer, meanwhile, was coming off a late-season injury of his own but hadn't pitched up to his usual standard so far during the Rangers playoff run.
The return of one or both in the final few games would be a huge boon for the Rangers. Hopefully Garcia's injury wasn't as bad as it looked, as the ALCS MVP has been one of the stories of baseball this October.
We'll wait to hear what Bochy has to say before making any final judgements.