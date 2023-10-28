Best memes and tweets after Adolis Garcia ends Rangers World Series marathon in style
Adolis Garcia hit a home run in extra innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series.
By Mark Powell
A wild Game 1 has gone the Texas Rangers way, as Adolis Garcia hit a home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. This came just two innings after Corey Seager tied the game with a two-run shot of his own in the bottom of the ninth.
It just had to be Garcia who issues the final punch of this pound-for-pound heavyweight fight of a Game 1, as he entered the matchup red hot and has now set the record for most RBIs in a single postseason.
Garcia turned on one and hit a line drive the other way. The home run just barely scraped over the right field wall, but it was enough.
Adolis Garcia ends Game 1 in dramatic fashion: Best memes and tweets
Just as viewers discovered there was no ghost runner in the MLB Playoffs, Garcia ensured this game would not go 18 innings, hitting a walk-off home run in the 11th. Baseball fans (and myself) were eternally grateful for that.
Garcia really is a legend in the making, as he has now surpassed David Freese for the most RBIs in a single postseason. Garcia himself is ironically a former St. Louis Cardinal.
El Bombi came through in another big moment, and Texas was able to salvage Game 1 despite facing a two-run ninth inning deficit.