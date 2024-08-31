Adoree’ Jackson reunion gets ultimate vote of confidence from Giants legend
By Lior Lampert
The New York Giants' second cornerback spot has arguably their most significant question marks heading into the 2024 NFL campaign.
Everyone saw what New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson did to Nick McCloud during a joint practice earlier this month. Ostensibly, that was all the Giants needed to see to know the latter couldn't be the answer, prompting them to reunite with a familiar face.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants re-signed veteran corner Adoree' Jackson to a one-year deal.
As Rapoport notes, Jackson returns to the Giants as a free agent after initially testing the market this offseason. His previous three-year, $39 million contract expired, but now he's back in the Big Apple on a short-term pact.
Jackson's decline in 2023 and injury history may make Giants fans skeptical about the move. Nonetheless, the approval from a former franchise icon and Big Blue royalty should help quell concerns.
"Love this," Giants retired defensive end Justin Tuck said about Jackson rejoining the squad. "True vet and locker room fav!!!"
Adoree’ Jackson reunion gets ultimate vote of confidence from Giants legend Justin Tuck
Last season, Jackson amassed 63 combined tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception (which he returned for a 76-yard touchdown). Pro Football Focus gave him a 48.6 overall player grade for his efforts, though Tuck suggests the soon-to-be 29-year-old's impact goes beyond the box score.
During his time with the Giants, Jackson has missed at least three games annually. Regardless, the recurring ailments and on-field struggles don't phase Tuck.
New York goes back to the well to address a massive need ahead of their regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8th. Jackson gives the Giants an experienced option that's acquainted with the organization and many players on the team. However, with new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in the mix, the 2017 first-round pick must quickly adjust to a new scheme.
Luckily, for the G-Men, Jackson and Bowen have an established connection dating back to their time with the Tennessee Titans. They overlapped in the Volunteer State from 2018-20, which should help expedite the transition process.
After McCloud proved to be burnt toast, the Giants brought in Jackson to start opposite second-year pro Deonte Banks. While it's not a conclusive solution to their secondary woes, it's a notable upgrade, so Tuck's reaction is warranted.