AEW All In 2023 live results and highlights
AEW All In 2023 takes place live on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Here are the full live results and highlights from the show.
By Scott Rogust
The biggest show in All Elite Wrestling has finally arrived. On Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET, AEW presents All In 2023, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. That's right, the 90,000-seat home of the England national football team will host its first wrestling event since SummerSlam 1992. 11 matches have been announced for the show, and on paper, it is one of the strongest cards AEW has put on this year.
The main event of the show will feature AEW World Champion MJF defending against his newest ally, Adam Cole. This won't be the only match of the show for these two competitors, as they team up to challenge Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championships on the Zero Hour show.
Other big matches on the show include FTR defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks, Chris Jericho facing Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe challenging CM Punk for the "Real World Championship," a Stadium Stampede match pitting Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, and Ortiz against Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Best Friends.
Those are just a few of the bouts scheduled for the card. For those of you who are unable to watch the show live on Sunday and want to follow the live results of the show, we have you covered. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the show, as we'll let you know who wins each match, and include highlights from them as well.
Full live results and highlights for AEW All In 2023
Zero Hour Pre-Show
ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole | OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF and Adam Cole def. Aussie Open (via pinfall) to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships.
Highlights:
FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook | OFFICIAL RESULT: Hook def. Jack Perry (via submission) to win the FTW Championship
Highlights:
Main Card
"Real World Championship:" CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe | OFFICIAL RESULT: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe (via pinfall) to retain the "Real World Championship"
Highlights:
Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson | OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) | OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR def. The Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Santana and Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Best Friends def. Blackpool Combat Club, Santana and Ortiz (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker | OFFICIAL RESULT: Saraya def. Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker (via pinfall) to win the AEW Women's World Championship
Highlights:
Coffin Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sting and Darby Allin def. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage
Highlights:
Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay | OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW World Trios Championships: House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed def. House of Black (via pinfall) to win the AEW World Trios Championships
Highlights:
AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole | OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF def. Adam Cole (via pinfall) to retain the AEW World Championship
Highlights: