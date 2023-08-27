AEW All In 2023 tickets: How much does it cost to get in?
By Scott Rogust
All Elite Wrestling is having one of its biggest shows of the year. On Sunday, Aug. 27, AEW presents All In 2023 live in London, England. This event won't be held inside a 20,000-seat arena. No. Instead, the event is being held live inside Wembley Stadium, the home venue for the England national football team.
Those at Wembley Stadium will see 11 matches on the card. Some of those matches include MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole, The Young Bucks challenging FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Will Ospreay facing Chris Jericho, CM Punk defending the "Real World Championship" against Samoa Joe, and much, much more. Nine matches will be on the main show, while two bouts (Aussie Open vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH World Tag Team Championships and Jack Perry vs. Hook for the FTW Championship) will take place on the Zero Hour pre-show.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. BST in London (1:00 p.m. ET in the United States). So far, over 80,000 tickets have been sold for All In. For those who were considering attending the show at the last minute, have no fear, as there are still tickets available. We have the pricing information for you below.
How much does it cost to attend AEW All In 2023?
Tickets for the show can be purchased on TicketMaster, which you can view at this link.
The cheapest tickets that are available as of this writing are £27.25 each, which are located in sections 525, 528, 542, and 543 on Wembley Stadium. As for the most expensive tickets, those would run you £196.25 each, and they are located in Section 111.
So there you have it. If you plan on trying to attend the big All In show, be sure to buy tickets as soon as possible before the matches start. If you wait too long, you could lose out on said tickets.