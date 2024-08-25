AEW All In 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
Last year, All Elite Wrestling went to London, England to hold their first-ever All In pay-per-view event, live at massive Wembley Stadium. The show was headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole, Will Ospreay defeating Chris Jericho, and Saraya winning the AEW Women's World Championship.
On Saturday, Aug. 25, AEW is back at Wembley Stadium for another All In event, and this show may be even grander than the inaugural show.
The main event will feature Swerve Strickland defending his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson. But there is a massive stipulation to this match. If Danielson were to lose to Strickland, he must retire.
Other huge matches on the show include Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Championship against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Will Ospreay challenging MJF for the AEW American Championship, and "Timeless" Toni Storm looking to extend her AEW Women's World Championship against former protege-turned-enemy Mariah May.
These are only some of the matches scheduled for the main card, set for 1:00 p.m. ET on pay-per-view. If you are unable to watch the show live, no worries. We will provide the full live results and highlights for All In as the show goes on.
AEW All In 2024 full results and highlights
AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour results
Zero Hour can be viewed for free on all of AEW's social media channels.
Lio Rush, Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Kip Sabian, Action Andretti, Tommy Billington, and Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Anthony Ogogo, Ariya Daivari, The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds), and Private Party (Zay and Quen) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Lio Rush, Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Kip Sabian, Action Andretti, Tommy Billington, and Top Flight def. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Anthony Ogogo, Ariya Daivari, The Dark Order, and Private Party (via pinfall)
Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway (winning team gets to choose stipulation for Nightingale vs. Statlander at All Out on Sept. 7) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii def. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway (via pinfall)
Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) and Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata, and The Von Erichs def. Undisputed Kingdom and Cage of Agony (via pinfall)
AEW All in 2024 main card results and highlights
Ladder match for the AEW World Trios Championships: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Pac | OFFICIAL RESULT: Blackpool Combat Club and Pac def. The Patriarchy, House of Black, and Bang Bang Gang to win the AEW World Trios Championships
Highlights:
AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May | OFFICIAL RESULT: Mariah May def. Toni Storm (via pinfall) to win the AEW Women's World Championship
Highlights:
FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook | OFFICIAL RESULT: Hook def. Chris Jericho (via pinfall) to win the FTW Championship
Highlights:
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) | OFFICIAL RESULT:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.