What time does AEW All In 2024 start?
In what’s becoming a summer tradition, AEW will once again host All In from Wembley Stadium in London, England. This marks the second consecutive year the venue has hosted this major event. However, it has already been announced that Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, will be the site of All In in July 2025.
Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson will headline All In, battling for the AEW World Championship. However, it's not just the title at stake—the "American Dragon" has also put his storied career on the line in the main event. A loss would mark the end of a legendary career, but a victory could be a crowning achievement for Danielson, reminiscent of his coronation at WrestleMania 30 with WWE.
MJF and Will Ospreay nearly went the distance in their battle for the AEW American Championship this summer, but "The Salt of the Earth" secured the victory by cheaply using the Dynamite Diamond Ring to win the title. Now, on a grander stage and in front of his home country, the Aerial Assassin will seek to reclaim his belt and exact revenge.
Aligned from the moment she debuted, Mariah May viciously turned on her mentor, Toni Storm, after winning the Women's Owen Hart Memorial Cup. This betrayal set the stage for a showdown at All In, where May will challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, aiming for her biggest moment yet in an AEW ring.
These matches, and more, will headline a full match card at AEW All In. So, when can fans expect the action to start?
With All In taking place in London, the show will have a special start time for North American viewers of 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
AEW will also air a kickoff show, known as Zero Hour, at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT, offering fans a chance to catch up on storylines and watch some in-ring action.
What times do the AEW All In 2024 matches start?
The main card of All In will kick off a packed lineup of matches, but AEW typically includes matches in Zero Hour. Currently, the only match scheduled is Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, but this could change by the day of the show.
Figure in-ring action could begin as early as 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT, pending if AEW schedules additional matches for Zero Hour. The main matches will then start as soon as 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT on pay-per-view.