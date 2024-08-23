AEW All In 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
For the second consecutive year, AEW aims to make history by filling the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, for All In—the event originally developed and popularized by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in 2018. Back then, three well-known figures in the industry decided to fund their own show in a 10,000-seat arena, but this iteration of All In carries the spirit of that event from six years ago and elevates it to a massive venue for their version of WrestleMania.
Swerve Strickland is set to headline All In, where he will defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson. This marks the biggest show Strickland has headlined for the company, while Danielson will aim to win his first singles title in AEW under a glaring spotlight.
Not only will the title be on the line, but so will Danielson's career. One of the greatest pro wrestlers of his generation, the "American Dragon" has raised the stakes by putting his career on the line, despite previously stating he would only step back as a full-time wrestler. This move adds even more weight and significance to the match.
This might set up a Danielson victory, making the moment even more significant and further legitimizing the AEW World Championship with a prolific wrestler. For Swerve, though, retiring Danielson would be a major achievement, adding to his resume and creating heat to potentially revitalize his heel persona.
The card also features an anticipated rematch of MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship, Mercedes Moné vs. Britt Baker for the AEW TBS Championship, and Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship, among other intriguing bouts.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event and a look at the full match card, we have you covered.
AEW All In 2024 start time
Since All In will take place in London, the show will have a special start time of 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT for the main card.
The kickoff show, also known as Zero Hour, will also have an earlier start time of 11:00 a.m. ET. It's a chance for fans to catch up on storylines for the main card while watching matches for free before the pay-per-view begins.
AEW All In 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Sunday, August 25
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (main card), 11:00 a.m. ET (kickoff show)
- Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England
- Live Stream: DAZN PPV, Triller TV, PPV.com, Bleacher Report, YouTube
Fans in the United States have several options to watch All In, including Bleacher Report, YouTube, PPV.com, Triller TV, and DAZN with a price of $49.99. Fans can also purchase the event through traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite.
AEW All In 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW World Championship (If Strickland wins, Danielson will retire)
Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
AEW Women's World Championship
MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
AEW American Championship
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker
AEW TBS Championship
Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
Coffin match for the AEW TNT Championship
The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)
AEW World Tag Team Championship
The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews)
Ladder match for the AEW World Trios Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook
FTW Championship
Casino Gauntlet Match
Winner earns a future AEW World Championship match
Zero Hour: Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii
Winning team will get to choose the stipulation for Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale at All Out