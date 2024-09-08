AEW All Out 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
Just a couple of weeks ago, AEW presented All In for the second year in a row from Wembley Stadium in London, England, and feature plenty of notable moments. But since that event, ther was major fallout, leading into AEW's annual September pay-per-view event, All Out.
Much like in previous years (except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), All Out takes place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., just outside of Chicago, on Saturday, Sept. 7. There are some big matches set for the event.
There has been no feud hotter in AEW history than the one between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. The two have been feuding for the past year. At All In, Page distracted Strickland leading to him losing the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson. Then, this past Wednesday, Page burned down Strickland's childhood home. Now the two hated rivals will compete in a "Lights Out" Steel Cage match. You can expect this to be a vicious one, especially compared to the brutal matches the two have competed in, head-to-head, in the past.
Danielson will make his first AEW World Championship defense at All Out. Danielson issued an open challenge, which was answered quickly by TNT champion Jack Perry. Much like at All In, Danielson is sticking to his word, and will retire as a full-time wrestler the next match he loses. Will Perry be the one to retire Danielson? Crazier things have happened.
Other matches on the card include Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship, MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, and more.
For those unable to watch All Out, have no worries. We'll keep you posted with the full live results and highlights from the main card, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
AEW All Out 2024 full results and highlights
MJF vs. Daniel Garcia | OFFICIAL RESULTS: MJF def. Daniel Garcia (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) | OFFICIAL RESULTS: The Young Bucks def. Blackpool Combat Club (via pinfall) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac | OFFICIAL RESULT:
This page will be updated with the results and highlights from the show as it occurs live.