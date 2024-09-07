What time does AEW All Out 2024 start?
AEW might have just wrapped up in London with All In at the end of August, but the marquee events don't stop there. The company continues its tradition by hosting the All Out pay-per-view shortly after their biggest show of the year. All Out will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., just outside of Chicago.
Typically, AEW hosts All Out just one week after All In, so this year marks a slight departure from that schedule. The additional time between events allows for more breathing room to properly build up All Out's match card.
Bryan Danielson's first AEW World Championship defense is set for All Out. After issuing an open challenge on the Dynamite episode following All In, Jack Perry accepted. Despite currently holding the TNT Championship, the former Jungle Boy will challenge for the AEW World Title, continuing his rise under the "Scapegoat" persona.
Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page have reignited their bitter rivalry, which had cooled after Strickland won the AEW World Championship this spring. Page's brief interference in Strickland's match against Danielson at All In rekindled the feud. Now, they’ll face off inside a steel cage to settle the score—at least for now.
Additionally, Daniel Garcia is out for revenge against MJF after suffering a brutal attack earlier this summer. This match has the potential to be one of the most physically intense of the night.
These matches, and more, will headline a full match card at AEW All Out. So, when can fans expect the action to start?
AEW All Out will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, with a pre-show streaming live on AEW's YouTube channel starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. The show deviates from AEW's usual Sunday schedule for PPVs, likely due to the NFL returning on Sept. 8.
What times do the AEW All Out 2024 matches start?
While nothing has been scheduled as of this writing, AEW usually includes at least one match on the pre-show, so expect the bouts to begin shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.